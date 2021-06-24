Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.