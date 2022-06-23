Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.