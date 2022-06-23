For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …