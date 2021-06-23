Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.