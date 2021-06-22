This evening in Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
