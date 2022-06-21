 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

