Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.