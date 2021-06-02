Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatu…