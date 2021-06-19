 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News