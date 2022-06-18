Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
