Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
