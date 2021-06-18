Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.