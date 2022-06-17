For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Winona's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 63F. Winds SE a…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ther…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Exp…