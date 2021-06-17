This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
