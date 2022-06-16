 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Winona will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

