This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a v…
For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening in Winona: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though…