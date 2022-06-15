Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.