Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
Winona's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 63F. Winds SE a…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ther…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…