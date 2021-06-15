Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.