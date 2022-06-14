Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.