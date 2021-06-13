Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 71-d…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high te…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a v…
For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…