Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.