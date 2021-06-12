 Skip to main content
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.6. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

