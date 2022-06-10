This evening in Winona: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
