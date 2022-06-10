Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.