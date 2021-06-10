 Skip to main content
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

