For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 71-d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high te…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a v…