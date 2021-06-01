Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
