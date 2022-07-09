For the drive home in Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sh…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds …
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.