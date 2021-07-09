Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.