Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

