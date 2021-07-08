Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.