Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for h…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.