This evening's outlook for Winona: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
