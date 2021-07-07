For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
