For the drive home in Winona: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. D…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Ex…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chan…
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Satur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…