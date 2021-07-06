Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.