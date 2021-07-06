Winona's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will se…
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high te…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.