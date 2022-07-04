For the drive home in Winona: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
