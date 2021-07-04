This evening in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.04. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 5…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high te…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The a…
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…