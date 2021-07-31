This evening in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
