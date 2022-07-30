This evening in Winona: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
