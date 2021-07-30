This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in th…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday,…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…