Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. D…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Ex…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chan…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
This evening in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona…