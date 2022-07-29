 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News