Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.