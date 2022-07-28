This evening in Winona: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
