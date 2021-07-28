This evening's outlook for Winona: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially during the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
