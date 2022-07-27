Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.