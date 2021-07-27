Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.