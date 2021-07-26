This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.16. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
