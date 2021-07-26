Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.16. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.