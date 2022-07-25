Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…