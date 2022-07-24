This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Th…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…