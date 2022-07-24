 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News