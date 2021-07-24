This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.08. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variab…
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's l…