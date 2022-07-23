This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
