Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.