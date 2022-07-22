For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
