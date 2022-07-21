This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
