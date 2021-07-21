Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.