This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should b…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variab…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's l…